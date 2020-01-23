महाराष्ट्र चुनावों में मुस्लिमों ने उन पार्टियों को वोट किया जो भाजपा को हरा सकती थी: शरद पवार

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar at NCP minority cell meeting: During Maharashtra elections, Muslims didn't vote for BJP. They vote for parties which can defeat BJP. During elections, the minorities decide whom to defeat. In the state,the change of guard which we are seeing is due to that. pic.twitter.com/9EyhLR7tvy— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
तमिलनाडु के नीलगिरि वन क्षेत्र में बने रिसॉर्ट्स के मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने साफ कहा है कि वह हाथियों के रास्ते में कोई बाधा नहीं आने देगा। कोर्ट ने कहा कि हाथी सज्जन होते हैं.. इंसानों को हाथी को रास्ता देना ही होगा।
23 जनवरी 2020