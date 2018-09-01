शहर चुनें

मोदी की हत्या की कथित साजिश मामले की सीबीआई क्यों नहीं कर रही जांच: राकांपा

भाषा, मुंबई Updated Sat, 01 Sep 2018 03:10 AM IST
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक। (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी ने शुक्रवार को जानना चाहा कि प्रधानमंत्री की हत्या की कथित तौर पर माओवादियों के साजिश रचने के मामले में यदि पुलिस को ठोस सुराग मिल गए हैं तो सीबीआई इस मामले की जांच क्यों नहीं कर रही है।
पार्टी प्रवक्ता नवाब मलिक ने कहा कि पुलिस ने दावा किया कि प्रधानमंत्री की हत्या की साजिश रची गई थी। अगर आपके पास यह जानकारी थी तो आपने इसे एक उच्च स्तरीय जांच समिति या सीबीआई के साथ साझा क्यों नहीं किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस ने यह भी कहा कि माओवादी ‘भाजपा-आरएसएस’ सरकार को गिराना चाहते थे। इसका मतलब है कि वह (पुलिस) वही कह रही है जो सरकार उसे मुहैया करा रही।

PM modi to launch india post payments bank today
India News

देश का सबसे बड़ा पेमेंट बैंक आज से होगा शुरू, पीएम मोदी करेंगे उद्घाटन

केंद्र सरकार आज से इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक (आईपीपीबी) के जरिए उन लोगों के द्वार तक बैंकिंग सुविधाएं मुहैया कराएगी, जो अभी तक ऐसी सेवाओं से वंचित हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज तालकटोरा स्टेडियम में आईपीपीबी योजना का शुभारंभ करेंगे। 

1 सितंबर 2018

hardik patel (File Photo)
India News

पुलिस किसी को भी हार्दिक से मिलने से नहीं रही रोक रही : गुजरात पुलिस

1 सितंबर 2018

बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठियों का मतदाता सूची से नाम हटवाने के लिए चुनाव अधिकारी से मिले भाजपा नेता।
India News

अवैध बांग्लादेशी मतदाताओं का नाम मतदाता सूची से हटाए चुनाव आयोग: भाजपा 

1 सितंबर 2018

Census 2021: OBC data will collected says home ministry
India News

2021 की जनगणना: मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, पहली बार होगी ओबीसी की गिनती 

31 अगस्त 2018

China will leave water, can cause catastrophe, alert in India
India News

चीन छोडे़गा पानी, मच सकती है तबाही, भारत में अलर्ट

31 अगस्त 2018

bhima koregaon: CPI National Secretary Atul Kumar Anjan slams modi governement 
India News

राष्ट्रद्रोह पर बिफरे अंजान, कहा- काला कानून खत्म करे सरकार, करे गिरफ्तार लोगों की रिहाई

31 अगस्त 2018

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल
India News

दिल्लीवासियों को अब घर बैठे मिलेंगी सभी सरकारी सेवाएं, सीएम केजरीवाल ने किया एलान

31 अगस्त 2018

Revealing report, Just 20 seconds, otherwise the plane of Rahul Gandhi would have crashed
India News

सिर्फ 20 सेकंड थे, नहीं तो क्रैश हो जाता राहुल का विमान, सनसनीखेज खुलासा

31 अगस्त 2018

Congress leader mallikarjun kharge says apply tan man dhan to win 2019 loksabha elections
India News

कांग्रेस नेता खड़गे बोले- लोकसभा चुनाव जीतना है तो तन-मन-धन लगाएं

1 सितंबर 2018

DGCA blames pilots for rahul gandhi plane disturbance
India News

राहुल गांधी के विमान में आई गड़बड़ी के लिए पायलट जिम्मेदार: डीजीसीए

1 सितंबर 2018

