शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता की जांच के लिए NAS सर्वे, प्राइवेट स्कूल भी होंगे शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 08:56 AM IST
National Achievment Survey held to check out learnig outcome of school
school bag
देश में पहली बार बच्चों की दी जा रही शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता की जांच के लिए कराए जाने वाले नेशनल अचीवमेंट सर्वे में सरकारी स्कूलों के साथ-साथ प्राइवेट स्कूलों को भी शामिल किया जा रहा है। दो चरण होने वाले इस सर्वे  में कक्षा 10 के बच्चे शामिल होंगे। यह सर्वे 5 फरवरी को किया जाएगा। 

उम्मीद की जा रही है कि सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूलों में कराये जाने वाले इस सर्वे में करीब 20 लाख छात्र-छात्राएं हिस्सा लेंगे। जिले स्तर पर प्राप्त जानकारियों का इस्तेमाल वहां की शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता को बढ़ाने के लिए किया जाएगा। 

5 मुख्य विषयों के द्वारा छात्र-छात्राओं की जानकारी आंकलन किया जाएगा। जिसमें गणित, अंग्रजी, विज्ञान, समाजिक विज्ञान और मॉर्डन भारतीय भाषाओं, बच्चों की दी जा रही शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता की जांच की जाएगी। आपको जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि एनसीआरटी ने नमूने के तौर पर साल 2017 में कक्षा 3, 5 और 7 का जिले स्तर पर सर्वे कराया था। उसी तर्ज पर यह सर्वे कक्षा 10 के छात्रों के साथ किया जा रहा है।  

यह सर्वे 610 शहरों के 45337 स्कूलों में कराया जा रहा है। इसका पहले चरण में 7216 स्कूलों के 2.7 लाख छात्रों ने हिस्सा लिया था। 
