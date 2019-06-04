कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति मून जे-इन ने नरेंद्र मोदी को प्रधानमंत्री बनने की दी बधाई

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received telephone calls from Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea; E.D. Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe; and Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of Mozambique, congratulating him on his victory in the general elections. pic.twitter.com/kEiGQITknr— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2019
4 जून 2019