Home ›   India News ›   Narendra Modi received Congratulation call from Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea

कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति मून जे-इन ने नरेंद्र मोदी को प्रधानमंत्री बनने की दी बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 07:27 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति मून जे-इन ने आज नरेंद्र मोदी को टेलीफोन कर प्रधानमंत्री बनने के लिए बधाई दी है। साथ ही म्नांगाग्वा, जिम्बाब्वे के राष्ट्रपति और मोजाम्बिक के राष्ट्रपति फिलिप जैसिंटो न्युसी ने भी उन्हें आम चुनावों में जीत की बधाई दी है।
बता दें कि 30 मई 2019 को नरेंद्र मोदी दोबारा प्रधानमंत्री पद की शपथ ले चुके हैं। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में भारतीय जनता पार्टी की प्रचंड जीत के बाद एनडीए की दोबारा सत्ता में वापसी हुई। पीएम मोदी एनडीए की ओर से पहले ऐसे व्यक्ति बने, जो दो बार प्रधानमंत्री बने हैं। 30 मई यानी गुरुवार को शाम सात बजे राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद राष्ट्रपति भवन में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और उनकी मंत्रिपरिषद के अन्य सदस्यों को पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई थी।

narendra modi moon jae-in e.d. mnangagwa president of zimbabwe and filipe jacinto nyusi president of mozambique
