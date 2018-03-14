शहर चुनें

रिपोर्ट: PM मोदी, राहुल और पोप को फॉलो करने वाले ज्यादातर अकांउट हैं फेक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 11:23 AM IST
मोदी-राहुल
मोदी-राहुल
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भारत के सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किए जाने वाले राजनेता हैं। इसके अलावा भारत में सबसे ज्यादा फॉलोवर्स की संख्या भी उनके पास है। दूसरा स्थान अमिताभ बच्चन का और तीसरा शाहरुख खान का है। मगर जो चीज आपको चौंका देगी वह यह कि उनके 60 प्रतिशत फॉलोवर फेक हैं। 
ट्विटर ऑडिट के बाद पता चला है कि देश के ज्यादातर नेताओं जिसमें प्रधानमंंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी शामिल हैं उनके पास ट्विटर पर 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा फेक फॉलोवर्स हैं। इस सूची में डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, पोप फ्रांसिस और किंग सलमान जैसे नेताओं के नाम शामिल हैं।

ट्विटर ऑडिट रिपोर्ट के अनुसार मोदी इस सूची में सबसे ऊपर हैं। उनके 24180000 फॉलोवर्स में से 40300000 फॉलोवर फेक हैं। इसमें इंटरनेट बोट्स (वास्तविक मनुष्यों के खातों के कामकाज की जांच करना) शामिल है। इस साल फरवरी 21 को यह रिपोर्ट जारी की गई थी। उस समय मोदी के ट्विटर फॉलोवर की संख्या 40.3 मिलियन यानी 4.3 करोड़ थी। जिसमें केवल 30 दिनों के अंदर 0.7 मिलियन फॉलोवर की वृद्धि हुई। फेक फॉलोवर्स की सूची में मोदी के अलावा दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी भी शामिल हैं।

केजरीवाल के जहां 51 प्रतिशत फॉलोवर फेक हैं वहीं राहुल को फॉलो करने वाले 69 प्रतिशत फेक अकाउंट हैं। ट्विटर ऑडिट के अनुसार तीनों नेताओं के असली फॉलोवर्स की संख्या कम है। मोदी के पास 16,191,426, केजरीवाल के पास 6,321,697 और राहुल के पास 1,715,634 असली फॉलोवर्स हैं। इस ऑडिट के अनुसार पीएम मोदी सबसे ज्यादा लोकप्रिय नेता हैं। पोप फ्रांसिस की बात करें तो उनके 48 प्रतिशत फॉलोवर फेक हैं। एक्टर से राजनेता बने रजनीकांत के पास भी 26 प्रतिशत फेक अकाउंट फॉलो करते हैं।

