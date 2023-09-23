महाराष्ट्र: नागपुर में आसमान से बरसी आफत, भारी बारिश से डूबा शहर! लोगों को बचाने के लिए एनडीआरएफ तैनात

Nagpur, Maharashtra: A team of NDRF conducts floodwater rescue operations and safely evacuates 6 people in the Ambajhari Lake area. Rescue operation is still underway: NDRF



(Source: NDRF)



एनडीआरएफ-एसडीआरएफ की टीमें तैनात

डिप्टी सीएम ने नागपुर कलेक्टर, नगर निगम आयुक्त और पुलिस आयुक्त को कुछ जगहों पर फंसे लोगों को तुरंत बचाने का निर्देश दिया है। वहीं एनडीआरएफ और एसडीआरएफ की टीमों को भी तैनात कर दिया गया है। भारी बारिश से नागपुर के निचले इलाकों में स्थित घरों में पानी भर गया है। अंबाझरी झील इलाके में लोगों को सुरक्षित जगहों पर पहुंचाया गया है। एनडीआरएफ की टीम ने अंबाझरी इलाके से छह लोगों को सुरक्षित बचाया है। अभी भी बाढ़ ग्रस्त इलाकों में लोगों को बचाने के लिए ऑपरेशन चल रहा है। नागपुर के रामदासपेठ इलाके में भी भारी बारिश से बाढ़े के हालात हैं। (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/bgfsJsmIEl — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

