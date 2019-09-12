मुजफ्फरपुर आश्रय गृह मामला: 44 में से आठ लड़कियों को परिवार को सौंपने का दिया आदेश

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Supreme Court also directs Bihar government to start processing releasing of funds to the victims under Victim Compensation Scheme and take steps to provide them financial help.— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अधिकारियों ने कहा कि सीबीआई ने एक मामले को प्रभावित करने के लिए एक वरिष्ठ एजेंसी अधिकारी को 16 लाख रुपये की रिश्वत देने के आरोप में गृह मंत्रालय के एक अनुभाग अधिकारी को गिरफ्तार किया।
12 सितंबर 2019