Muzaffarpur shelter home SC directs Bihar govt to take steps to unite 8 girls with their family

मुजफ्फरपुर आश्रय गृह मामला: 44 में से आठ लड़कियों को परिवार को सौंपने का दिया आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 12:00 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : social media
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने आज मुजफ्फरपुर आश्रय गृह मामले पर सुनवाई की। न्यायालय ने सभी आवश्यक मंजूरियों के बाद 44 में से आठ लड़कियों को उनके परिवारों को सौंपने के निर्देश दिए। अदालत का यह आदेश टाटा इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ सोशल साइंस की फील्ड एक्शन परियोजना ‘कोशिश’ के बाद आया है।
इस रिपोर्ट में अदालत को बताया गया था कि 44 में से आठ लड़कियां उनके परिवार को सौंपने के लिए फिट हैं। अदालत ने बिहार सरकार को निर्देश दिया कि वह पीड़ित मुआवजा योजना के तहत पीड़ितों को धन जारी करना शुरू करे और उन्हें वित्तीय सहायता प्रदान करने के लिए कदम उठाए।


विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
National

शादी के लिए हिंदू बने युवक से सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- विश्वासी पति, अच्छे प्रेमी बनें और ये नेकनीयती बनी रहे

12 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
