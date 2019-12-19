शहर चुनें

मुंबई: शिवसेना नेता शेखर जाधव को अज्ञात शख्स ने गोली मारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 09:54 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुंबई के उपनगर विखरोली में गुरुवार सुबह शिवसेना नेता शेखर जाधव को एक अज्ञात शख्स ने गोली मार दी जिसमें वह घायल हो गए। एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि घटना विखरोली के टैगोर नगर क्षेत्र में साईं मंदिर के निकट सुबह आठ बजे हुई।
अधिकारी ने बताया कि शिवसेना नेता शेखर जाधव को हाथ में गोली लगी है और उन्हें क्षेत्र के गोदरेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि घटनास्थल से गुजर रहे लोगों ने हमलावर को पकड़ कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया है।पुलिस ने केस दर्ज मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। 
shiv sena mumbai
