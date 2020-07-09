मुंबई में पिछले 24 घंटे में हुई मध्यम बारिश, बीएमसी ने दी हाई टाइड की चेतावनी

Mumbai & areas around received moderate rains in the last 24 hours. Satellite image indicates clouds over Southern Konkan/Maharashtra. During the next 24/48 hours, South Konkan may receive isolated heavy rains/interior moderate: Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/47cJM3UEQD— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.