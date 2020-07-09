शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai received moderate rains in the last 24 hours, high tide expected in the city

मुंबई में पिछले 24 घंटे में हुई मध्यम बारिश, बीएमसी ने दी हाई टाइड की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 10:33 AM IST
मुंबई में तेज बारिश
मुंबई में तेज बारिश - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में पिछले 24 घंटों में मध्यम बारिश हुई है। भारतीय मौसम विभाग के उप महानिदेशक ने बताया कि सैटेलाइट तस्वीरों से पता चला है कि दक्षिण कोंकण/महाराष्ट्र के ऊपर बादल मंडरा रहे हैं। 
उन्होंने कहा है कि अगले 24 से 48 घंटे के भीतर दक्षिण कोंकण में भारी बारिश हो सकती है। वहीं, बृहन्मुंबई नगर निगम (बीएमसी) ने बताया है कि मुंबई में आज दोपहर लगभग 3.02 बजे 4.26 मीटर का हाई टाइड (उच्च ज्वार) आने की उम्मीद है।
 
 
mumbai rain heavy rain

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

