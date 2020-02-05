शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai Fire breaks out in a building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar hill

मुंबई: मालाबार हिल्स स्थित इमारत में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की 12 गाड़ियां मौके पर रवाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 08:50 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
मुंबई के मालाबार हिल्स के हैंगिंग गार्डन्स के पास स्थित एक इमारत में भीषण आग लग गई है। आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की 12 गाड़ियां घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई है। अभी तक किसी के घायल होने की खबर नहीं है। राहत एवं बचाव का कार्य जारी है। 
मुबंई दमकल विभाग के प्रमुख ने कहा कि तीन लोगों को अभी तक इमारत से निकाला गया है। राहत एवं बचाव का कार्य जारी है। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

