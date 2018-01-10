Download App
क्या नेताओं को वकालत से रहना होगा दूर? BCI ने जारी किए नोटिस

Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 05:46 PM IST
MPs and MLAs Continue to Practise as Lawyers Bar Council issues notice
बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया (बीसीआई) ने बुधवार को वकालत करने वाले नेताओं को नोटिस जारी किए हैं। इस नोटिस में उनसे जवाब मांगा गया है कि क्यों ना सांसदों और विधायकों को वकालत से दूर रखा जाए।

बीसीआई ने वकालत करने वाले नेताओं से इस सिलसिले में एक हफ्ते में जवाब मांगा है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 22 जनवरी को होगी। 
 

बता दें कि भाजपा के नेता और वकील अश्विनी उपाध्याय ने चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया और बीसीआई को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था कि एमएलए और सांसदों को वकालत से रोका जाए। गौरतलब है कि एक अनुमान के अनुसार 16वीं लोकसभा के करीब 7 फीसदी सांसद वकालत करते हैं। 

बता दें कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 2012 में फैसला सुनाया था जिसमें कहा गया था कि बीसीआई और अधिवक्ता अधिनियम के नियमों के तहत किसी भी नेता को वकालत के पेशे से दूर नहीं रखा जा सकता ऐसे में वह कोर्ट में अपनी प्रैक्टिस कर सकते हैं।
bar council mla supreme court
कॉमेंट करें

