#WATCH : Huge crowd gathers as mortal remains of Rifleman Aurangzeb are brought to his native village in Poonch. He was abducted by terrorists and his body was found in Pulwama's Gusoo, on 14 June. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/wMh0ZeSOCf

My son has abided by his pledge, he has kept his promise. He sacrificed himself for the nation and came back to me. I request the central & state govts to eliminate militancy: Mohd Hanif, father of rifleman Aurangzeb pic.twitter.com/zRPZNlgM4B