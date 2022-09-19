Money Laundering Case: कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार ईडी के सामने हुए पेश, मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में होगी पूछताछ

कर्नाटक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष डीके शिवकुमार सोमवार को प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के सामने पेश हुए। उन्हें मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग से जुड़े एक मामले में पूछताछ के लिए दिल्ली तलब किया गया है।

15 सितंबर को कांग्रेस नेता ने ट्वीट कर ईडी के समन की जानकारी दी थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि ईडी ने विधानसभा सत्र के बीच में उन्हें दिल्ली स्थित कार्यालय में तलब किया है।

