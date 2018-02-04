मोदी सरकार ने पिछले दो साल में दीं 2.53 लाख नौकरियां 

अपना शहर चुनें

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 07:48 PM IST
केंद्र सरकार ने पिछले दो साल के दौरान 2.53 लाख नौकरियां दी। इसकी जानकारी एक फरवरी को संसद में पेश किए गए आम बजट 2018-19 में दी गई है। बजट दस्तावेज के अनुसार, सरकार का लक्ष्य एक मार्च 2018 तक केंद्र सरकार के कार्यालयों में कर्मचारियों की संख्या 35.05 लाख करने का है। मार्च 2016 में केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों की संख्या 32.52 थी। बजट दस्तावेज के अनुसार, 2016 और 2017 के बीच केंद्र सरकार के विभागों में करीब 2.27 लाख नौकरियां दी गईं। 

एक मार्च 2017 तक विभिन्न केंद्रीय विभागों में 34.8 लाख लोग काम कर रहे थे। सबसे अधिक नौकरियां पुलिस विभाग में दी गईं। इसमें करीब एक लाख नई भर्तियां की जा रही हैं। मार्च 2018 तक पुलिसकर्मियों की संख्या 1125093 हो जाएगी। इसी तरह से अन्य मंत्रालयों और विभागों में भी भर्तियां हुईं। कृषि, कारपोरेशन और किसान कल्याण विभाग में एक  मार्च 2018 तक 1944 नौकरियां दी जाएंगी। 2016 में विभाग में 3996 लोक कार्यरत थे। 
modi government jobs budget

