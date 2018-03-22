शहीदों के परिजनों को मोदी सरकार ने दी राहत, उठाएगी बच्चों की पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्चा

Ministry of Defence issues order that Educational Concession will continue without the cap of Rs 10,000 per month for the children of Armed Forces Officers, PBORs (Personnel Below Officer Rank) missing, disabled or killed in action.— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018
22 मार्च 2018