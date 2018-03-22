शहर चुनें

शहीदों के परिजनों को मोदी सरकार ने दी राहत, उठाएगी बच्चों की पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 02:21 PM IST
केन्द्र सरकार ने शहीदों के परिवारों को बड़ी राहत दी है। रक्षा मंत्रालय के मुताबिक शहीद, विकलांग और लापता जवानों के बच्चों की पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्चा अब सरकार वहन करेगी। इससे पहले रक्षा मंत्रालय ने शिक्षा खर्च की सीमा, प्रतिमाह 10 हजार रुपये तय की थी। इस आदेश पर सैनिकों के परिजनों और पूर्व सैनिकों ने नाराजगी जताई थी। जिसके बाद सरकार ने सीमा खत्म करते हुए पूरी पढ़ाई का खर्च उठाने का ऐलान किया है। 
रक्षा मंत्रालय के आदेश के मुताबिक, ऑफिसर रैंक और परिवीक्षा अवधि के अंतर्गत शहीद अधिकारियों के बच्चों का पूरा खर्च सरकार उठाएगी। इस फैसले का फायदा युद्ध के दौरान विकलांग हुए जवान, गश्त या युद्ध के दौरान लापता हुए सैनिक या फिर सीमा पर शहीद हुए सैनिकों के बच्चों को मिलेगा। आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि मोदी सरकार ने इस फैसले को बजट के दौरान बदलने का ऐलान किया था। 
 


दरअसल शहीदों के बच्चों की माताओं ने रक्षा मंत्रालय को चिट्ठी लिखी थी। उन्होंने लिखा था कि बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए दिए जाने वाले फंड को सीमित कर दिए जाने से उनकी शिक्षा दीक्षा में रुकावट आ रही है। लिहाजा इसको बढ़ाया जाए। इसके अलावा पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने भी रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण को खत लिखकर राशि को सीमित किए जाने के फैसले को वापस लेने की अपील की थी। 

