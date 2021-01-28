Home ›   India News ›   MNS lodge complaint against energy minister nitin raut energy secretary for not fulfilling promises on electricity bill

महाराष्ट्र: मनसे ने बिजली मंत्री नितिन राउत और ऊर्जा सचिव के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई शिकायत

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Sneha Baluni
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 10:39 AM IST
विज्ञापन
मनसे अध्यक्ष राज ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
मनसे अध्यक्ष राज ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना (मनसे) ने गुरुवार को ऊर्जा मंत्री नितिन राउत, ऊर्जा सचिव और बीईएसटी के महाप्रबंधक के खिलाफ मुंबई के शिवाजी पार्क पुलिस स्टेशन में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। ये शिकायत बिजली बिल में रियायत को लेकर किए गए वादों को पूरा न करने के खिलाफ दर्ज करवाई गई है।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national maharashtra navnirman sena energy minister promises complaint electricity bill

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

टिकरी बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई
Delhi

Live : टिकरी बॉर्डर पर भारी पुलिस बल तैनात, योगेंद्र यादव समेत 20 किसान नेताओं को नोटिस

28 जनवरी 2021

भूकंप
Delhi

राजधानी दिल्ली में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर इतनी रही तीव्रता

28 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
रामायण के कलाकार
Bollywood

बेहद दुखद रही थी रामायण के इन एक्टर्स की मौत, 'विभीषण' बने मुकेश का शव तो रेल की पटरी के पास मिला था

28 जनवरी 2021

Deep sidhu
Chandigarh

दिल्ली हिंसा : दीप सिद्धू ने फेसबुक लाइव होकर किसान नेताओं को दी चेतावनी- मैंने राज खोले तो भागने का रास्ता नहीं मिलेगा

28 जनवरी 2021

कृषि कानून के विरोध में बागपत के बड़ौत में चल रहे धरने पर बैठे किसानों को हटवाती पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी : बागपत में देर रात धरनास्थल से पुलिस ने किसानों को खदेड़ा, लाठीचार्ज में कई घायल

28 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सूर्यवंशी, 83
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: ‘सूर्यवंशी’ के रण छोड़ते ही ‘सिम्बा’ पर लगा महादांव, मार्च में आएगी रिलायंस की ये फिल्म

28 जनवरी 2021

किसान
India News

किसान आंदोलन के लिए अगले दो दिन बेहद अहम, नेताओं के बीच दरार, घर वापसी का सिलसिला जारी

28 जनवरी 2021

राकेश टिकैत
Meerut

भाकियू के दामन पर हिंसा के दाग, ट्रैक्टर रैली को लेकर धरे रह गए राकेश टिकैत के  दावे

28 जनवरी 2021

राम मंदिर के लिए बाबा ने दिए एक करोड़ रुपये
Dehradun

राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए फक्कड़ बाबा ने दिए एक करोड़ रुपये, ट्रस्ट को खुशी-खुशी सौंप दी जिंदगी भर की कमाई

28 जनवरी 2021

जंगल में घास काटने गई महिलाओं पर बाघ ने किया हमला
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: घास काटने जंगल गई महिलाओं पर बाघ ने किया हमला, उसके बाद जो हुआ तस्वीरों में देखें...

27 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X