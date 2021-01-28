महाराष्ट्र: मनसे ने बिजली मंत्री नितिन राउत और ऊर्जा सचिव के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई शिकायत

Maharashtra: MNS lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station in Mumbai against the Energy Minister Nitin Raut, Energy Secretary and Best General Manager for not fulfilling the promises made regarding concession in the electricity bill.— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021
