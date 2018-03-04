Shillong: National People's Party MLAs meeting begins, party president Conrad K Sangma says,'We'll take a decision in the meeting, have spoken to like-minded parties, they are also having their meetings, picture will be clear in an hour or two.' NPP has won 19 seats #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/Quhul5iIfk— ANI (@ANI) 4 March 2018
'Newly elected MLA A.L. Hek is declared the Leader of BJP Legislature Party in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly,' tweets MoS Home Kiren Rijiju. #MeghalayaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/GwDBSUGBVv— ANI (@ANI) 4 March 2018
4 मार्च 2018