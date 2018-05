#RashtriyaJanataDal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad's daughter #MisaBharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar were produced before the #PatialaHouseCourt for their involvement in the Rs. 8,000 crore money laundering case.



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/XadzNadPj0 pic.twitter.com/H9rKszU6Nu