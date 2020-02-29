मध्यप्रदेश: लड़के से फोन पर बात करने के शक में परिजनों ने नाबालिग लड़की को पीटा, चोटी काटी

Madhya Pradesh: Four family members of a minor girl beat her up & chopped off her braid on suspicion that she had been speaking to a boy over phone, in Sondwa area of Alirajpur. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dheeraj Babbar says, "FIR has been registered. Three accused arrested". pic.twitter.com/Q6MNzqcndy— ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020
