वाहनों के फिटनेस, परमिट, लाइसेंस आदि दस्तावेजों की वैधता 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 04:43 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पीटीआई

सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने मोटर वाहन अधिनियम 1988 और केंद्रीय मोटर वाहन नियम 1989 के तहत वाहनों के फिटनेस, परमिट, लाइसेंस, पंजीकरण या अन्य दस्तावेजों की वैधता को 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया है। 
ministry of road transport and highways vehicle documents vehicle act

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

