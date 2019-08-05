गृह मंत्रालय ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के निवासियों और छात्रों सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का आदेश दिया

Ministry of Home Affairs: It is requested to take special care to ensure the safety and security of residents of Jammu & Kashmir, especially the students in various parts of the country. https://t.co/G1GQgXxQDV— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
वहीं राज्यसभा में जैसे ही शाह ने इस विधेयक को पेश किया। वैसे ही विपक्षी दलों के नेताओं ने इसे लेकर हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। कांग्रेस सांसद गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा कि भाजपा ने आज संविधान की हत्या कर दी है।
5 अगस्त 2019