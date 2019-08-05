शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Ministry of Home Affairs of safety and security of residents of Jammu Kashmir

गृह मंत्रालय ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के निवासियों और छात्रों सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का आदेश दिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Aug 2019 02:35 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI
गृह मंत्रालय ने सभी केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों और राज्यों के डीजीपी और दिल्ली के पुलिस कमिश्नर को आदेश जारी कर सभी राज्यों में सुरक्षा बलों और कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसियों को निर्देश देकर तत्काल अलर्ट जारी करने को कहा है। मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि जम्मू और कश्मीर के निवासियों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए विशेष ध्यान दें। खासतौर पर देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में मौजूद जम्मू-कश्मीर के छात्रों की सुरक्षा के लिए।
