रामनवमी हिंसा: हालातों का जायजा लेने बीजेपी का प्रतिनिधि मंडल पहुंचा आसनसोल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 09:46 AM IST
आसनसोल के लिए रवाना होते बीजेपी प्रतिनिधि मंडल के सदस्य
आसनसोल के लिए रवाना होते बीजेपी प्रतिनिधि मंडल के सदस्य - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के आसनसोल में हुई हिंसा का जायजा लेने के लिए बीजेपी का प्रतिनिधिमंडल आसनसोल पहुंच चुका है। अमित शाह द्वारा इस मामले की जांच के लिए एक कमेटी का गठन किया गया था। जिसमें ओम माथुर, शाहनवाज हुसैन, रुपा गांगुली और बीडी माथुर शामिल हैं। बीजेपी की यह टीम आज सुबह कोलकाता से आसनसोल के लिए रवाना हुई। शाह ने कमेटी से आसनसोल और रानीगंज की स्थिति का जायजा लेकर एक रिपोर्ट तैयार करने के लिए कहा है।  



आपको बता दें कि रामनवमी के मौके पर पश्चिम बंगाल के रानीगंज में हिंसा भड़क गई थी जिसकी आंच आसनसोल तक पहुंची। हिंसा की स्थिति देखते हुए इलाके की इंटरनेट सेवा को बंद करके कर्फ्यू लगाया गया था। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक हिंसा प्रभावित इलाकों में जिंदगी एक बार फिर पटरी पर लौट रही है। घटना की एक रिपोर्ट पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार द्वारा केंद्र सरकार को भेजी जा चुकी है। 

हिंसा की इस घटना पर राजनीति भी हुई थी। बाबुल सुप्रियो का दावा है कि इस मामले में उनके खिलाफ दो FIR दर्ज की गई हैं। वहीं उन्होंने भी पुलिस को एक शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। हालांकि पुलिस द्वारा साफ नहीं किया जा सका कि प्राथमिकी दर्ज हुई है या नहीं। वहीं पश्चिम बंगाल बीजेपी महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष लॉकेट चटर्जी को भी प्रभावित इलाकों में जाने से रोका गया था। वह रानीगंज जा रही थी। 

