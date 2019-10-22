शहर चुनें

Mehul Choksi Two fresh applications filed against him in CBI matter in Mumbai Court

मुंबई की अदालत में मेहुल चोकसी के खिलाफ दो और मामले दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 12:56 PM IST
मेहुल चोकसी (फाइल फोटो)
मेहुल चोकसी (फाइल फोटो)
मुंबई की एक अदालत में मेहुल चोकसी के खिलाफ दो और मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं। यह दोनों मामले सीबीआई ने दर्ज कराए हैं। दूसरी याचिका को एएस नायर ने दाखिल किया है जो चोकसी की कंपनी के तत्कालीन निदेशक थे। आवेदन में उन्होंने गीतांजलि रत्न के सर्वर में संग्रहीत डेटा की प्रतियां मांगी हैं जिसे सीबीआई ने गीतांजलि के कार्यालय से जब्त कर लिया है। अदालत ने दोनों याचिकाओं को 23 अक्तूबर तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया है।
mehul choksi mumbai court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

