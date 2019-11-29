बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर महबूबा की बेटी की याचिका स्थगित

Batch of Habeus Corpus petitions in SC challenging the abrogation of article 370 in J&K: Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing to December 6, the batch of petitions filed by former CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija, one Asifa Mubeen, and others. pic.twitter.com/0PEoyDdjem— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भोपाल से भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने लोकसभा में महात्मा गांधी के हत्यारे नाथूराम गोडसे को लेकर दिए गए अपने बयान पर माफी मांग ली है। 29 नवंबर को लोकसभा में उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी बात को गलत तरीके से प्रस्तुत किया गया है।
29 नवंबर 2019