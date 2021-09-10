मेघालय : पश्चिमी गारो पर्वत इलाके से सुरक्षा बलों ने दो आईडी व 13 जिलेटिन छड़ें जब्त की, बड़ा खतरा टला

Meghalaya | Troops of 120 Bn during a special operation recovered two IEDs, 13 gelatin sticks and three electric detonators in Tikrikilla, West Garo Hills; IEDs neutralised: CRPF pic.twitter.com/mfj2d6LCoO— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021
