India News

मेघालय : पश्चिमी गारो पर्वत इलाके से सुरक्षा बलों ने दो आईडी व 13 जिलेटिन छड़ें जब्त की, बड़ा खतरा टला

शिलांग, एएनआई Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Fri, 10 Sep 2021 03:46 PM IST

मेघालय में सुरक्षा बलों को बड़ी संख्या में विस्फोटक बरामद करने में कामयाबी मिली है। इनका इस्तेमाल कर विद्रोही बड़ा धमाका कर सकते थे। 
 
सांकेतिक चित्र
सांकेतिक चित्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार

सुरक्षा बलों ने मेघालय में विशेष अभियान चलाकर पश्चिम गारो पर्वत इलाके से दो आईईडी व 13 जिलेटिन की छड़ें व तीन इलेक्ट्रिक डिटोनेटर बरामद किए हैं। यह विस्फोटक सामग्री टिक्रिकिल्ला इलाके में मिली। सीआरपीएफ ने बताया कि आईईडी को निष्क्रिय कर दिया गया है। 
india news national shillong meghalaya special operation ieds gelatin sticks tikrikilla west garo hills crpf
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

