मेघालय: भारत-चीन की सेना का संयुक्त अभ्यास, अभियानों में धीरज रखने पर किया जा रहा ध्यान केंद्रित

Meghalaya: India-China Hand-in-Hand Exercise is underway in Shillong&focusing on honing skills in rock craft,physical endurance&house clearance drills in counter terrorism environment. Exercise aims to enrich both contingents from each other’s experiences in counter-terrorism ops pic.twitter.com/3Vp5WRTKty— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
असम समेत पूर्वोत्तर भारत में नागरिकता (संशोधन) कानून का विरोध जारी है। मेघालय और त्रिपुरा में तनावपूर्ण हालात बने हुए हैं और जगह जगह प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं।
14 दिसंबर 2019