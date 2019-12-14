शहर चुनें

मेघालय: भारत-चीन की सेना का संयुक्त अभ्यास, अभियानों में धीरज रखने पर किया जा रहा ध्यान केंद्रित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिलांग Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 02:52 PM IST
India-China Hand-in-Hand Exercise
India-China Hand-in-Hand Exercise - फोटो : ANI
भारत-चीन के बीच आठवां संयुक्त युद्धाभ्यास ‘हैंड-इन हैंड 2019’ मेघालय की राजधानी शिलांग में चल रहा है। यहां के उमरोई में चल रहे इस युद्धाभ्यास में आतंकवाद निरोधी माहौल में रॉक क्राफ्ट, शारीरिक धीरज और हाउस क्लीयरेंस ड्रिल्स में कौशल बढ़ाने पर ध्यान केंद्रित किया जा रहा है। इस अभ्यास का उद्देश्य आतंकवाद-रोधी अभियानों में दोनों सेनाओं द्वारा एक दूसरे के अनुभवों से खुद को समृद्ध करना है।
गौरतलब है कि इसमें चीन के तिब्बत मिलेट्री कमांड व भारत के 139-139 जवान शामिल है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र के मानकों के अनुरूप इस बार युद्धाभ्यास की थीम आतंक निरोधी है। एक सैन्य अधिकारी ने बताया कि इस दौरान दो सामरिक अभ्यास किए जाएंगे, जिनमें पहला आतंक निरोधी परिदृश्य और दूसरा मानवीय व आपदा के दौरान राहत कार्यों का अभ्यास होगा। 
