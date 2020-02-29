शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Meghalaya Curfew imposed Shillong and adjoining areas internet services suspended in 6 districts

मेघालय: सीएए को लेकर झड़प के बाद शिलांग में कर्फ्यू, छह जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवा निलंबित

एएनआई, शिलांग Updated Sat, 29 Feb 2020 09:06 AM IST
Meghalaya Police
Meghalaya Police - फोटो : ANI
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर देश के कई हिस्सों में विरोध-प्रदर्शन के साथ-साथ अब समर्थन में प्रदर्शन का दौर भी शुरू हो गया है। इसे लेकर कई जगहों पर दोनों समर्थकों के बीच झड़प की भी खबरें आ रही हैं। ताजा मामला मेघालय का है जहां खासी छात्र संघ सदस्यों और गैर-आदिवासियों के बीच नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर झड़प हुई।
झड़प के बाद मेघालय पुलिस ने शिलांग एग्लोमरेशन और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है और एहतियातन पूर्वी रेंज के छह जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवाएं निलंबित कर दी गई हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक यह कदम खासी छात्र संघ सदस्यों और गैर-आदिवासियों के बीच नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर हुई झड़प के बाद उठाया है।

curfew imposed meghalaya shillong internet services

