मेघालय: सीएए को लेकर झड़प के बाद शिलांग में कर्फ्यू, छह जिलों में इंटरनेट सेवा निलंबित

Meghalaya Police: Curfew has been imposed in Shillong agglomeration and adjoining areas and internet services have been suspended in the six districts of the Eastern Range as a precautionary measure(Following clashes between Khasi Students' Union members and non-tribals over CAA) pic.twitter.com/An5JCKK0cR— ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020
