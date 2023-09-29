BJP: जेपी नड्डा की अध्यक्षता में भाजपा के पार्टी महासचिवों की बैठक जारी, ये नेता हैं शामिल

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
दिल्ली स्थित भाजपा पार्टी मुख्यालय में पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा की अध्यक्षता में पार्टी महासचिवों की बैठक चल रही है। बैठक में भाजपा संगठन महामंत्री बीएल संतोष, राष्ट्रीय संयुक्त महामंत्री संगठन शिव प्रकाश, पार्टी महासचिव अरुण सिंह, तरुण चुघ, सुनील बंसल, बंदी संजय, दुष्यंत गौतम, विनोद तावड़े, कैलाश विजयवर्गीय सहित अन्य नेता मौजूद हैं।
#WATCH | BJP General Secretaries meeting under the chairmanship of party national president JP Nadda underway at BJP Headquarters in Delhi. BJP Organization General Secretary BL Santhosh, National Joint General Secretary Organization Shiv Prakash, Party General Secretaries Arun… pic.twitter.com/YAkU8AiHmS— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
