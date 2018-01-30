अपना शहर चुनें

पासपोर्ट पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने फैसला पलटा, नहीं जारी होंगे नारंगी पासपोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 08:13 PM IST
MEA declares to continue with the practice of printing of last page of passport
भारतीय पासपोर्ट
पासपोर्ट के आखिरी पन्ने को नहीं छापने के फैसले को पलटते हुए सरकार ने तय किया है कि पहले वाली ही व्यवस्था कायम रहेगी। विदेश मंत्रालय ने घोषणा की है कि पासपोर्ट का आखिरी पन्ना पहले की तरह छापा जाएगा और ईसीआर पासपोर्ट धारकों को नारंगी रंग वाला पासपोर्ट जैकेट नहीं जारी किया जाएगा। भारतीय पासपोर्ट के आखिरी पन्ने पर पिता या कानूनी अभिभावक, माता, पति या पत्नी और पते की जानकारी होती है। पासपोर्ट में लिखा पता मान्य प्रमाण के रूप में स्वीकार किया जाता है। 




कुछ दिनों पहले ही विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा था कि, 'विदेश मंत्रालय और महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्रालय की तीन सदस्यीय समिति की रिपोर्ट को मंजूरी के बाद यह फैसला लिया गया। मंत्रालय की यह समिति पासपोर्ट में पिता के नाम को हटाए जाने के मांगों की जांच कर रही थी।' 

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने कहा था कि, 'पासपोर्ट के आखिरी पन्ने की छपाई नहीं होने की वजह से ईसीआर (जिनके लिए उत्प्रवासन जांच जरुरी है) वाले पासपोर्ट धारकों को नारंगी पासपोर्ट जैकेट के साथ पासपोर्ट जारी किया जाएगा और गैर-ईसीआर वाले लोगों को नीला पासपोर्ट ही जारी किया जाएगा।' 

हालांकि विदेश मंत्रालय के नए ऐलान के बाद अब फिर से पहले से चली आ रही व्यवस्था बहाल हो गई है।

अभी पासपोर्ट तीन रंगों में जारी किए जाते हैं। सरकारी अधिकारियों के पास सफेद पासपोर्ट होता है, राजनयिकों को लाल पासपोर्ट जारी किए हैं और अन्य सभी लोगों को नीला पासपोर्ट मिलता है। 
passport mea

