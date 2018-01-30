Have decided to continue with the current practice of printing of the last page of the passport and not to issue a separate passport with orange colour jacket to ECR passport holders: MEA— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018
बंगलूरू में एक मजदूर को 40 लाख रुपये की कमाई पर इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरने की वजह से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इस 34 साल के मजदूर ने अपनी सालाना कमाई 40 लाख रुपये होने की घोषणा की थी।
30 जनवरी 2018
