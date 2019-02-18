शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Mastermind of Pulwama terror attack had been killed by security forces

पुलवामा हमले के मास्टरमाइंड कामरान के मारे जाने की चर्चा, जानिए कौन है वो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 12:39 PM IST
Mastermind of Pulwama terror attack had been killed by security forces
सुरक्षा बलों ने पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ के काफिले पर हुए हमले का पहला बदला ले लिया है। आतंकियों और सेना के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ में जैश के दो आतंकी मारे गए हैं। हालांकि आतंकियों के शवों की पहचान अभी नहीं हो पाई है। सूत्रों के अनुसार मारे गए आतंकियों में पुलवामा आतंकी हमले का मास्टरमाइंड गाजी रशीद उर्फ कामरान भी शामिल है। बताया जा रहा है कि मारा गया दूसरा आतंकी हिलाल है। बता दें कामरान वही है जिसने आत्मघाती हमलावर आदिल अहमद डार को ट्रेनिंग दी थी।
pulwama attack mastermind mastermind of pulwama attack kamran jaish e mohammed encounter security forcesc terror attack crpf पुलवामा में आतंकी हमला मुठभेड़ सुरक्षा बल मास्टरमाइंड कामरान जैश ए मोहम्मद
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

