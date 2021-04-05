बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
कर्नाटक: मंगलूरू के पचचानडी इलाके में लगी भीषण आग, काबू पाने में जुटी दमकल विभाग की गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,मंगलूरू Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Mon, 05 Apr 2021 01:32 AM IST
कर्नाटक के पचचानडी इलाके में लगी भीषण आग
कर्नाटक के पचचानडी इलाके में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के मंगलूरू में पचचानडी इलाके में एक डंपिंग साइट पर रविवार देर रात भीषण आग लग गई। मौके पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां पहुंच चुकी हैं और आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश जारी है। 
india news national fire news karnataka news
