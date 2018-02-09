अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Many star campaigners including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh will be in Meghalaya

सोनिया, मनमोहन समेत कई स्टार प्रचारक होंगे मेघालय के मैदान में

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शिलांग Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 01:26 AM IST
Many star campaigners including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh will be in Meghalaya
मेघालय में इस महीने होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों में यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह और शशी थरूर समेत तीन दर्जन से ज्यादा नेता कांग्रेस के समर्थन में चुनाव प्रचार करेंगे। प्रदेश कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष व सांसद विन्सेंट एच पाला ने बृहस्पतिवार को यहां इसकी जानकारी दी। 

यहां चुनाव अभियान की शुरुआत कर चुके पार्टी अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी भी चुनाव प्रचार के लिए दोबारा राज्य में आएंगे। पाला ने बताया कि पार्टी के सितारा प्रचारकों की सूची को कांग्रेस चुनाव समिति ने मंजूरी दे दी है और उसे चुनाव आयोग को भी भेज दिया गया है। राज्य की 60 सीटों के लिए 27 फरवरी को मतदान होगा।
