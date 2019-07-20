शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Many leaders including Prime Minister Modi tweet on the death of Sheila Dikshit

शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और राहुल गांधी समेत कई नेताओं ने जताया शोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 04:44 PM IST
शीला दीक्षित, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
शीला दीक्षित, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और राहुल गांधी समेत कई नेताओं ने शोक व्यक्त किया है। बता दें कि शीला दीक्षित पिछले कुछ दिनों से बीमार चल रही थीं। वह आज सुबह ही एस्कॉर्ट्स अस्पताल में भर्ती हुई थीं। सुबह उन्हें उल्टी हुई थी जिसके बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। बताया जा रहा है कि उन्हें दोपहर 3.15 बजे दिल का दौरा पड़ा। शीला दीक्षित कांग्रेस पार्टी की वरिष्ठ नेता थीं और 1998 से 2013 तक दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री थीं। वह लगातार तीन बार कांग्रेस सरकार में मुख्यमंत्री रहीं।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'शीला दीक्षित जी के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ। उन्होंने दिल्ली के विकास में उल्लेखनीय योगदान दिया। उनके परिवार और समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदना। ओम शांति।'
 



राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया, 'कांग्रेस पार्टी की प्यारी बेटी शीला दीक्षित जी के निधन के बारे में सुनकर मैं बुरी तरह हिल गया, उनके साथ मैंने एक करीबी व्यक्तिगत रिश्ता साझा किया। दिल्ली के उनके परिवार और नागरिकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना है।'
 



दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया, 'शीला दीक्षित जी के निधन के बारे में बेहद दुखद खबर मिली। यह दिल्ली के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है और उनके योगदान को हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा। उनके परिवार के सदस्यों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदनाएं। उनकी आत्मा को नमन।'
 



कांग्रेस पार्टी ने ट्वीट किया, 'हमें शीला दीक्षित के निधन के बारे में सुनकर खेद है। आजीवन कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष और तीन बार दिल्ली के सीएम के रूप में उन्होंने दिल्ली का चेहरा बदल दिया। उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के प्रति हमारी संवेदना है।'
 
भाजपा सांसद और भाजपा दिल्ली अध्यक्ष, मनोज तिवारी ने कहा 'मैं हाल ही में उनसे मिला था, यह एक बड़ा झटका है। मुझे याद है कि कैसे उसने एक मां की तरह मेरा स्वागत किया था। दिल्ली को उसकी याद आएगी। भगवान उनके परिवार और उनके करीबी लोगों को इस नुकसान को सहन करने की ताकत दे।
 

भाजपा राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने ट्वीट कर लिखा,  'कांग्रेस की वरिष्ठ नेता और दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती शीला दीक्षित जी के निधन की खबर दुखद है! देश की राजनीति में उनके योगदान को भुलाया नहीं जा सकेगा! ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और परिजनों को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे!'
 
कांग्रेस की उत्तर प्रदेश महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने कहा, 'शीला दीक्षित जी के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ। उन्होंने मुझ हमेशा प्यार दिया, उन्होंने दिल्ली और देश के लिए जो कुछ भी किया, लोग उसे याद रखेंगे। वह पार्टी की बड़ी नेता थीं, पार्टी के प्रति उनका योगदान काफी अहम रहा।'
 

पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह ने कहा, 'शीला दीक्षित के आकस्मिक निधन को सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं। उनकी मृत्यु से देश ने एक समर्पित कांग्रेस नेता को खो दिया। दिल्ली के लोग हमेशा दिल्ली के विकास में उनके योगदान को याद करेंगे।'
 


sheila dikshit sheila dixit sheila dikshit died former cm of delhi sheela dikshit dies former delhi cm dies delhi congress chief
