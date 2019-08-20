पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह बोले: भीड़ हिंसा और असहिष्णुता से समाज को खतरा

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh: Country has been witnessing some disturbing trends over the past few years. These trends of growing intolerance,communal polarization,growing incidents of violent crimes propelled by hatred of certain groups & mob violence can only damage our polity. pic.twitter.com/0GtxRjDtJD— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019
उच्चतम न्यायालय में आठवें दिन राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद विवाद पर सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई के नेतृत्व वाली पांच सदस्यीय संवैधानिक पीठ मामले की सुनवाई कर रही है।
20 अगस्त 2019