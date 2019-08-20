शहर चुनें

पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह बोले: भीड़ हिंसा और असहिष्णुता से समाज को खतरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 01:05 PM IST
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह ने भीड़ हिंसा, सांप्रदायिक धुव्रीकरण और देश में बढ़ते हिंसक अपराधों को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने कहा, 'पिछले कुछ सालों से देश परेशान करने वाली विचारधारा का गवाह बन रहा है। बढ़ती असहिष्णुता, सांप्रदायिक ध्रुवीकरण, कुछ समूहों द्वारा फैलाई गई हिंसा के कारण बढ़ती हिंसक घटनाएं और भीड़ हिंसा की केवल हमारी राजनीतिक छवि को नुकसान पहुंचा रही हैं।'  
राजीव गांधी की जयंती पर आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने कहा कि बाहरी और आंतरिक दोनों तरह से उकसाना, सांप्रदायिक जुनून को बढ़ावा देना और हिंसा केवल भारत को विभाजित कर रहे हैं।


 
