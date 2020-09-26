मणिपुरः असम राइफल्स के जवानों ने जब्त किए 6.4 करोड़ रुपये के मादक पदार्थ

Manipur: Troops of Assam Rifles deployed in Chandel between Parlon & Khuntak villages launched an operation in the area of Moltuk. While carrying out an extensive search operation,narcotics items including 670 gms of heroin & 124000 WIY tablets worth Rs 6.4 Crores were recovered. pic.twitter.com/TqG9QRE4Ib— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020
