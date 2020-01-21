शहर चुनें

केरलः मणिशंकर अय्यर ने भाजपा को बताया देशद्रोही, कहा- घाटी में लोगों का दमन कर रही सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मल्लपुरम Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 03:44 AM IST
मणिशंकर अय्यर, कांग्रेस नेता
मणिशंकर अय्यर, कांग्रेस नेता - फोटो : ANI
मणिशंकर अय्यर ने केरल के मल्लपुरम में कश्मीर को लेकर भाजपा पर जोरदार हमला बोला। उन्होंने गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि ये सब देशद्रोही हैं। अय्यर ने कहा कि ये जनता के प्रतिनिधि नहीं हैं, अगर वे होते तो कई साल पहले से चुने गए होते। 
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि भाजपा कहती है कि राज्यसभा में  हमारे पास जोड़ तोड़ के बहुमत है इसलिए हम लोग जितने भी मुस्लिम विरोधी बिल हैं उन्हें पास कराएंगे और इसकी शुरूआत उन्होंने अनुच्छेद 370 और 35 ए को हटाकर किया। फिर जम्मू-कश्मीर के रियासत का विभाजन कर  लद्दाख और जम्मू-कश्मीर दो केंद्र शासित राज्य बना दिया।   



उन्होंने आगे कहा कि इस दौरान सरकार घाटी के लोगों का दमन करते हुए  4,000 नेताओं को जेल में बंद कर दिया।अय्यर ने कहा कि कुछ ऐसे लोग हैं जो जनता द्वारा चुने गए हैं  लेकिन अब उन्हें धोखा दे रहे हैं।  ये लोग कायर हैं जो एजेंडे के तहत 36 केंद्रीय मंत्रियों को वहां भेज रहे हैं,  लेकिन उनमें से 31 को जम्मू में और केवल 5 कश्मीर भेजे गए हैं।
kerala malappuram
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बने जेपी नड्डा
India News

आम सहमति से भाजपा के 11वें अध्यक्ष चुने गए जगत प्रकाश नड्डा, बोले- हर घर पहुंचाएंगे कमल

20 जनवरी 2020

