केरलः मणिशंकर अय्यर ने भाजपा को बताया देशद्रोही, कहा- घाटी में लोगों का दमन कर रही सरकार

#WATCH Mani Shankar Aiyar, Congress in Malappuram, Kerala: There are traitors like the ones we are seeing now, but then in every society there are traitors, these are not representatives of the people, if they were, they would have been elected many many years ago... (20.01.20) pic.twitter.com/EPekRjEIgK— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020
आंध्र प्रदेश विधानसभा ने सोमवार देर रात राज्य में तीन राजधानी बनाने के संबंधी बिल को मंजूरी दे दी। वाईएस जगनमोहन रेड्डी सरकार ने यह बिल विधानसभा में पेश किया था। विशाखापट्टनम को कार्यकारी, अमरावती को विधायी और कुर्नूल को न्यायिक राजधानी बनाया जाएगा।
21 जनवरी 2020