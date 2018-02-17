अधिकारी पर भड़कीं मेनका गांधी, जनता दरबार में इस्तेमाल की आपत्तिजनक भाषा

#WATCH Union Minister Maneka Gandhi rebukes and abuses an official who was being accused of corruption by people at a public meeting in UP's Baheri pic.twitter.com/o6ruXXmCJs— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018
नीरव मोदी के स्टोर्स पर पड़े छापे के बाद कई खुलासे हुए हैं। पता चला है कि फिल्मी सितारे और नेता नीरव के स्टोर पर नकदी का प्रयोग करते थे।
17 फरवरी 2018