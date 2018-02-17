अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Maneka Gandhi rebukes and abuses an official who was being accused of corruption

अधिकारी पर भड़कीं मेनका गांधी, जनता दरबार में इस्तेमाल की आपत्तिजनक भाषा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 10:37 AM IST
Maneka Gandhi rebukes and abuses an official who was being accused of corruption
केंद्रीय महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री मेनका गांधी - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
केंद्रीय मंत्री मेनका गांधी उत्तर प्रदेश के बहेड़ी विधानसभा पहुंची थी। यहां उन्होंने जनता की समस्याओं को सुनने के लिए जनता दरबार लगाया था। जहां एक अधिकारी के खिलाफ कई सारी शिकायतें सुनने के बाद केंद्रीय मंत्री भड़क गईं। उन्होंने अफसर को जनता के सामने ही खूब खरी-खोटी सुनाई। 
अधिकारी को डपटते हुए मेनका गांधी अमर्यादित भाषा का इस्तेमाल कर बैठी। उन्होंने आपत्तिजनक भाषा का इस्तेमाल करते हुए अधिकारी से कहा कि एक तो तुम मोटे हो गए हो। लोग तुम्हारी इतनी शिकायत कर रहे हैं। इसके ऊपर तुम्हारी कोई इज्जत नहीं है। सप्लाई इंस्पेक्टर पर गुस्से से आग बबूला होते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि तुम बहुत बुरे आदमी हो, तुम्हारी आय से अधिक संपत्ति की जांच करवाऊंगी। 
 
 

दरअसल मेनका गांधी ने जो जनता दरबार लगाया था। वहां कई बुजुर्गों और गरीब लोगों ने कोटेदारों और सप्लाई इस्पेक्टर की शिकायत की। कई विधवा महिला भी जनता दरबार में पहुंची थी और अधिकारियों की शिकायत की थी।  
   
शिकायतकर्ताओं ने कहा कि हमारे घर खाने तक के लिए अनाज नहीं है, हम भूखबरी के स्तर पर पहुंच चुके हैं। इसी शिकायत पर मेनका गांधी ने सप्लाई इंस्पेक्टर समेत अन्य अधिकारियों की जमकर क्लास ली। 

