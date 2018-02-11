अपना शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र: नाराज कर्मी पहुंचा CM फडणवीस के घर, आत्मदाह की कोशिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 02:02 PM IST
man tried to self immolate in front of CM Devendra Fadnavis nagpur house over job issue
महाराष्ट्र में एक व्यक्ति ने राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस के घर के बाहर खुद को जलाने की कोशिश की है। घटना नागपुर में स्थित सीएम हाउस के बाहर हुई है। पुलिस ने आत्मदाह करने वाले व्यक्ति समेत 4 अन्य को भी हिरासत में लिया है। इन चारों पर आरोप है कि इन्होंने आत्मदाह में मदद की है।

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की जानकारी के मुताबिक सभी नागपुर नगर निगम का कर्मचारी रह चुके हैं और यहां से निकाले जाने के चलते वे नाराज चल रहे हैं।



 
maharashtra cm devendra fadnvis nagpur

