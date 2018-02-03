अपना शहर चुनें

महज 1 रुपये के लिए पीट-पीटकर मौत के घाट उतारा, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, थाणे Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 04:33 PM IST
Man killed over controversy for 1 rupee in Maharashtra
एक  रुपये की कीमत आज कुछ लोगों के लिए शून्य हो सकती है लेकिन क्या एक रुपया किसी की मौत का कारण भी बन सकता है? महाराष्ट्र के थाणे स्थित कल्याण टाउन में एक 54 वर्षीय शख्स की मौत का कारण महज एक रुपया है।

दरअसल मनोहर गामने नाम का शख्स शुक्रवार की रात अंडे खरीदने एक दुकान में गया जहां उसने अंडे खरीदने के बाद दुकानदार को एक  रुपये कम दिए जिसके बाद दोनों के बीच गाली-गलौच भी हुई। इसके बाद गामने घर पहुंचे और अपने बेटे को सब कुछ बताया। 

बात यही नहीं थमीं पिता और बेटा मिलकर दोबारा दुकानदार के पास पहुंचे और बुरे बर्ताव के लिए उससे जवाब मांगने लगे। जिसके बाद दोनों पक्षों के बीच एक बार फिर झगड़ा शुरू हो गया। इस दौरान दुकानदार के बेटे ने मनोहर गामने पर जोरदार हमला कर दिया और उसकी मौत हो गई। 

वहीं घटना के बाद थाणे पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है और उसके खिलाफ मर्डर के आरोप लगाए गए हैं।
