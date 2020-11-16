शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   man arrested for sending threatening messages to Goa CM Pramod Sawant and others

गोवा: मुख्यमंत्री प्रमोद सावंत को धमकी भरे संदेश भेजने वाला व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पणजी Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2020 08:25 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री प्रमोद सावंत और अन्य लोगों को धमकी भरे संदेश भेजने वाले व्यक्ति को पोंडा पुलिस ने सोमवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गिरफ्तार किए गए व्यक्ति का नाम आशीश सुरेश नायक है। वह पेशे से कैब ड्राइवर है। दक्षिण गोवा के पुलिस अधीक्षक पंकज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि धमकी देने के लिए इस्तेमाल किया गया मोबाइल फोन भी बरामद कर लिया गया है। 
india news national pramod sawant threatening messages goa police

विज्ञापन

