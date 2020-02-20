शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Mamta Banerjee wrote PM informing about the funding being done in state

ममता बनर्जी ने पीएम को लिखा पत्र, फंडिंग में देरी पर जताई चिंता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 09:51 PM IST
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने गुरुवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को एक पत्र लिखा। इसमें उन्होंने राज्य को केंद्र के द्वारा पश्चिम बंगाल को जारी किए जाने वाले फंड में देरी से अवगत कराया साथ ही फंड जारी होने में हुई देरी पर भी चिंता व्यक्त की। 
ममता ने लिखा बावजूद इसके कि राज्य की जीएसडीपी 2019-20 में 5 प्रतिशत की राष्ट्रीय जीडीपी में बढ़त के मुकाबले 10.4 प्रतिशत बढ़ी है। मुझे राज्य को केंद्रीय धन की लगातार कमी के बारे में गहरी चिंता है। उन्होंने कहा कि धन की कमी राज्य के लिए दायित्वों को पूरा करने में बड़ी मुश्किलें पैदा कर रही है। 
mamta banerjee pm modi west bengal

