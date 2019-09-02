शहर चुनें

Mamta Banerjee said sad to lower the values of our founders

ममता बनर्जी ने कहा- हमारे संस्थापकों के मूल्यों को कमतर करना दुखद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 02:42 PM IST
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने सोमवार को कहा कि वह भारत के संस्थापकों की ओर से समर्थित मूल्यों को कमतर करने से दुखी हैं।
ममता ने ट्वीट किया कि आज के दिन 1946 में अविभाजित भारत की अंतरिम सरकार बनी जो अगस्त 1947 तक कार्यरत थी। मैं यह देख कर दुखी हूं कि कई मूल्यों जिसके लिए हमारें संस्थापक खड़े हुए उन्हें कमतर किया जा रहा है। 

गौरतलब है कि दो सितंबर 1946 में भारत की अंतरिम सरकार जिसे अस्थायी सरकार भी कहा जाता की स्थापना की गई और 15 अगस्त 1947 को आजादी मिलने तक यह प्रभावी रही।
mamta banerjee west bengal cheif minister kolkata पश्चिम बंगाल ममता बनर्जी कोलकाता
