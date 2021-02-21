शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Mamta Banarjee said some leaders of Delhi want to break the backbone of Bengal

ममता बनर्जी का केंद्र पर हमला, कहा- दिल्ली के कुछ नेता बंगाल की रीढ़ तोड़ना चाहते हैं

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Sun, 21 Feb 2021 07:58 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने रविवार को बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा, 'दिल्ली में कुछ नेता हैं जिन्होंने कहा कि वह जानते हैं कि बंगाल की रीढ़ कैसे तोड़नी है। हमारी आंखें फोड़ना और हमारी रीढ़ को तोड़ना आसान नहीं है। मैं आप सभी से निवेदन करती हूं कि जब भी आप फोन कॉल का जवाब दें तो 'जय बांग्ला' कहें, नमस्ते नहीं।'
india news national delhi leaders backbone of begal west bengal cm mamata banerjee bengal spinal cord

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

