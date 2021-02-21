ममता बनर्जी का केंद्र पर हमला, कहा- दिल्ली के कुछ नेता बंगाल की रीढ़ तोड़ना चाहते हैं

There are some leaders (in Delhi) who said they knew how to break the spine of Bengal. It is not easy to gouge out our eyes & break our spine... I request all of you to say 'Joy Bangla' whenever you answer a phone call, not hello: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/WfTwYCiZiN— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.