पीएम मोदी की ओर से बुलाई गई बैठक में नहीं जाएंगी सीएम ममता बनर्जी

West Bengal CM & TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and informed him that she will be unable to attend the meeting of Presidents of all political parties, called by the Prime Minister, scheduled for tomorrow. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/u50VfHIg6T

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: TMC is not a weak party. I don't care if 15-20 councillors leave the party after accepting cash. If party MLAs want to leave they can. We don't want thieves in our party. If one person leaves I will prepare 500 more. pic.twitter.com/2WKmPh2FWP