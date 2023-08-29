Mamata Banerjee: ममता बनर्जी की फिर फिसली जुबान, राकेश रोशन के बाद अब इंदिरा गांधी को चांद पर भेजा!

As per Didi "1st Rakesh Roshan reached the Moon, Indira Gandhi asked Rakesh how India looks from the Moon"



Now "When Indira Gandhi reached the Moon, She asked Rakesh how India looks from the Moon"



Didi 🙏🏻🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#RakeshRoshan pic.twitter.com/TNwI4yuTV1

बता दें कि इससे पहले बीते हफ्ते चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पर इसरो को बधाई देते हुए ममता बनर्जी देश के पहले अंतरिक्ष यात्री 'राकेश शर्मा' को 'राकेश रोशन' कह गईं थी, जबकि राकेश रोशन भारतीय फिल्म निर्माता, निर्देशक हैं। ममता बनर्जी द्वारा गलत नाम लेने पर उनकी आलोचना हुई थी। साथ ही ममता बनर्जी ने कहा था कि 'राकेश रोशन चांद पर पहुंचे', जबकि राकेश शर्मा चांद पर नहीं बल्कि पृथ्वी की कक्षा में स्थित अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन गए थे। गलत तथ्य रखने पर भी लोगों ने टीएमसी प्रमुख की आलोचना की।



बीती 23 अगस्त को इसरो के चंद्रयान-3 मिशन ने चांद की सतह पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग कर इतिहास रच दिया। यह उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाला भारत दुनिया का चौथा देश बन गया है। भारत से पहले अमेरिका, रूस और चीन यह उपलब्धि हासिल कर चुके हैं।

