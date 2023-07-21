West Bengal: 'आने वाले चुनाव में महिलाएं आपको देश की राजनीति से बाहर कर देंगी', ममता का भाजपा पर हमला

पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने मणिपुर में महिलाओं से बर्बरता के मामले में केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर जमकर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा ने 'बेटी बचाओ' का नारा दिया था, अब आपका नारा कहां है? आज मणिपुर जल रहा है, पूरा देश जल रहा है। बिलकिस बानो मामले में आरोपियों को जमानत पर रिहा कर दिया गया। पहलवान मामले में बृज भूषण सिंह को भी जमानत मिल गई। आने वाले चुनाव में देश की महिलाएं आपको देश की राजनीति से बाहर कर देंगी।
#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "I want to ask PM Modi did the incident in Manipur not hurt you even a little? You point fingers at West Bengal but don't you have love for sisters and mothers? Till when daughters will be burnt, Dalits, minorities will be killed,… pic.twitter.com/wDl8aL008i— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed