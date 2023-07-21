West Bengal: 'आने वाले चुनाव में महिलाएं आपको देश की राजनीति से बाहर कर देंगी', ममता का भाजपा पर हमला

पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने मणिपुर में महिलाओं से बर्बरता के मामले में केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर जमकर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा ने 'बेटी बचाओ' का नारा दिया था, अब आपका नारा कहां है? आज मणिपुर जल रहा है, पूरा देश जल रहा है। बिलकिस बानो मामले में आरोपियों को जमानत पर रिहा कर दिया गया। पहलवान मामले में बृज भूषण सिंह को भी जमानत मिल गई। आने वाले चुनाव में देश की महिलाएं आपको देश की राजनीति से बाहर कर देंगी।

