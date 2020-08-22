शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   major fire breaks out at chemical factory near air force academy in medchal malkajgiri district telangana

तेलंगाना: वायु सेना अकादमी के पास केमिकल फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, कोई हताहत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तेलंगाना Updated Sat, 22 Aug 2020 11:49 PM IST
कारखाने में लगी आग
कारखाने में लगी आग - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना के मेडचल-मलकजगिरी जिले में वायु सेना अकादमी के पास एक रासायनिक कारखाने में भीषण आग लग गई। आग इतनी तेज है कि कई किलोमीटर से देखी जा सकती हैै। फिलहाल आग से किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है।
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची हैं और आग पर काबू पाने का काम चल रहा है। फिलहाल अभी आग लगने का कारण नहीं पता लग पाया है।
 
fire in south india telangana fire chemical factory medchal malkajgiri district air force academy

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

