पूर्व मंत्री हंसराज के काफिले की गाड़ी को ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर, जवान समेत दो की मौत

Maharashtra: A vehicle belonging to the security convoy of former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir met with an accident on Chandrapur - Nagpur Road, today. A speeding truck hit the CRPF vehicle leading to the death of one CRPF jawan & a Maharashtra Police driver. pic.twitter.com/F6sedHbZZU— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में गिरफ्तार कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम ने गुरुवार को पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी और कहा कि सिर्फ सिंह ही इस समय देश को आर्थिक मंदी से बाहर निकालने का रास्ता दिखा सकते हैं।
26 सितंबर 2019