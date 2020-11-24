शहर चुनें
महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना विधायक प्रताप सरनाईक के आवास और दफ्तर पर ईडी की छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 24 Nov 2020 10:36 AM IST
प्रताप सरनाईक (फाइल फोटो)
प्रताप सरनाईक (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook/Pratap Sarnaik

ख़बर सुनें
अपने बयानों के कारण अक्सर सुर्खियों में रहने वाले शिवसेना विधायक प्रताप सरनाईक के आवास और दफ्तर पर मंगलवार को प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने छापेमारी की है। हालांकि, यह छापेमारी किस सिलसिले में की जा रही है, इसे लेकर फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
india news national maharashtra pratap sarnaik

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

