Maharashtra: अजित पावर के घर पर बुलाई गई NCP की बैठक, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सुप्रिया सुले-प्रफुल्ल पटेल भी पहुंचे

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A meeting of NCP leaders has been called at the residence of NCP leader Ajit Pawar. NCP working president Supriya Sule, party leader Praful Patel and others have reached Ajit Pawar's residence for the meeting. pic.twitter.com/wcOBZcgTFB— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
